Excessive social media use during the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated adolescent mental health challenges
By Emma G Duerden, Canada Research Chair, Neuroscience & Learning Disorders, Assistant Professor, Western University
Michaela Kent, PhD Candidate, Neuroscience, Western University
During the pandemic, many people relied on social media for distraction and social connection. However, excessive social media use can negatively affect mental health, especially for young people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 18, 2024