Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: End Abuses Against Journalists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dieudonné Niyonsenga. © Private (Nairobi) – Rwandan authorities should release journalist Dieudonné Niyonsenga, also known as Cyuma Hassan, and urgently investigate serious torture allegations he has made and ensure his rights to freedom of expression, a fair trial and to freedom from torture and ill treatment are respected, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities’ failure to transparently account for the suspicious death of an investigative reporter, John Williams Ntwali one year ago has compounded Rwanda’s poor media freedom record. “Harrowing accounts of torture…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Over 450,000 children institutionalized across Europe, Central Asia
~ Ukraine war: talk of Russian spring offensive raises fears that Kyiv is ill-prepared to face it
~ DNA from stone age chewing gum sheds light on diet and disease in Scandinavia's ancient hunter-gatherers
~ How AI threatens free speech – and what must be done about it
~ Body image issues are rising in men – research suggests techniques to improve it
~ Migration can be a good thing for the environment – here's how
~ Replacing shipbuilding with creative industries won't be without risk for Northern Ireland's economy
~ Ai Weiwei says art that can be replicated by AI is 'meaningless' – philosopher explains what that means for the future of art
~ The maths of rightwing populism: easy answers + confidence = reassuring certainty
~ Military interests are pushing new nuclear power – and the UK government has finally admitted it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter