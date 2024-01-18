Women presidential candidates like Nikki Haley are more likely to change their positions to reach voters − but this doesn't necessarily pay off
By Shawn J. Parry-Giles, Professor of Communication, University of Maryland
David Kaufer, Professor Emeritus of English, Carnegie Mellon University
Nikki Haley is the latest American female politician to shift her language, depending on whom she is talking to and where. But this tactic has a flip side, prompting criticism of her as inconsistent.
- Thursday, January 18, 2024