Human Rights Observatory

Not all underwater reefs are made of coral − the US has created artificial reefs from sunken ships, radio towers, boxcars and even voting machines

By Avery Paxton, Research Marine Biologist, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
D'amy Steward, Master's Student in Biology, University of Guam
Artificial reefs are structures that humans put in place underwater that create habitat for sea life. A new study shows for the first time how much of the US ocean floor they cover.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
