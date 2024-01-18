Tolerance.ca
Soul Brothers: the story of a band that revolutionised South African music

By Gwen Ansell, Associate of the Gordon Institute for Business Science, University of Pretoria
Biographies of important South African musicians often fall into two categories: they either emerge from PhD or other university-based research, or are the fruit of dedicated digging by a fan or family member. The first kind benefit from institutional resources and support; the second from community knowledge of personal details that may be documented nowhere else.

Because of that very scarcity of a public record, the first kind might miss many parts of the story that can’t be checked in formal records and archives. The second risks being bent out of shape by hero-worship or fallible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
