Human Rights Observatory

Ripple effect: How public attitudes can shift governments toward sustainable, and resilient, water systems

By Julia Baird, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Human Dimensions of Water Resources and Water Resilience, Brock University
Gary Pickering, Professor, Biological Sciences and Psychology, Brock University
Gillian Dale, Research fellow, Environmental Sustainability Research Centre, Brock University
The results of a new study are clear: resilient water governance systems are effective and enjoy strong public support. The time is now to build resilience into our global water systems.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
