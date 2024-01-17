Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Halt returns of people from the North Caucasus to Russia where they are at risk of torture and abuse

By Amnesty International
Authorities in European states must immediately halt the transfer of refugees and asylum seekers from the North Caucasus back to Russia where they will be at risk of torture and other ill-treatment and potentially forced to fight in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, said Amnesty International in a new research document published today. Europe: […] The post Europe: Halt returns of people from the North Caucasus to Russia where they are at risk of torture and abuse appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stickers and wristbands aren't a reliable way to prevent mosquito bites. Here's why
~ Australia plans to regulate 'high-risk' AI. Here's how to do that successfully
~ What is credential stuffing and how can I protect myself? A cybersecurity researcher explains
~ Reducing nicotine in tobacco would help people quit – without prohibiting cigarettes
~ Ripple effect: How public attitudes can shift governments toward sustainable, and resilient, water systems
~ How Ecuador went from an 'island of peace' to one of the world's most violent countries
~ We can't rely on the 'dogs breakfast' of disaster warnings to do the hard work of building community resilience
~ These fierce, tiny marsupials drop dead after lengthy sex fests – and sometimes become cannibals
~ The femicide of Julieta Hernández, a Venezuelan migrant in Brazil, sparks outrage across South America
~ Extreme cold still happens in a warming world – in fact climate instability may be disrupting the polar vortex
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter