Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique’s cyclone flooding was devastating to animals – we studied how body size affected survival

By Jason P. Marshal, Associate Professor of Ecology, University of the Witwatersrand
Francesca Parrini, Associate Professor in Animal Ecology, University of the Witwatersrand
Anyone who watches the news will have seen the devastation that tropical cyclones can cause when they reach land, with very strong winds, high rainfall and flooding. A cyclone like this, Idai, moved over Gorongosa National Park in central Mozambique in March 2019. At that time, it was the deadliest storm in Africa.

Rainfall at Gorongosa averages about 850mm…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
