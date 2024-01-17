Education and understanding is vital when tackling rising reports of harmful sexual behaviour by children
By Sophie King-Hill, Associate Professor at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Kieran Mccartan, Professor in Criminology, University of the West of England
An analysis of data from 42 police forces across England and Wales has found that over half of the 106,984 child sexual abuse cases in 2022 involved reported offences by young people aged between ten and 17. This is a rise of 7.6% from 2021.
The report, published by the National Policing Vulnerability Knowledge and Practice Programme, also highlighted that child sexual abuse and exploitation within the family…
- Wednesday, January 17, 2024