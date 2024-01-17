Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education and understanding is vital when tackling rising reports of harmful sexual behaviour by children

By Sophie King-Hill, Associate Professor at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Kieran Mccartan, Professor in Criminology, University of the West of England
An analysis of data from 42 police forces across England and Wales has found that over half of the 106,984 child sexual abuse cases in 2022 involved reported offences by young people aged between ten and 17. This is a rise of 7.6% from 2021.

The report, published by the National Policing Vulnerability Knowledge and Practice Programme, also highlighted that child sexual abuse and exploitation within the family…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
