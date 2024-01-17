Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war: why Kyiv is cock-a-hoop about shooting down two Russian aircraft

By Matthew Powell, Teaching Fellow in Strategic and Air Power Studies, University of Portsmouth
In recent days, the Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed or irretrievably damaged two Russian aircraft over the contested ground of Zaporizhzhia oblast. The role of these aircraft is to provide the Russian military – particularly its ground force – with certain capabilities. These include the ability to coordinate air and ground forces, observe and track targets of opportunities and provide real-time aerial intelligence.

Russia’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
