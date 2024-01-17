Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some people who share fake news on social media actually think they're helping the world

By Rotem Perach, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Westminster
Deborah Husbands, Reader, Social Sciences, University of Westminster
Tom Buchanan, Professor of Psychology, University of Westminster
Misinformation is the number one risk facing society over the next two years, according to the World Economic Forum. With key elections due in the US, UK and many other nations this year, an onslaught of political misinformation can be expected.

Some of this material is distributed through paid advertising on social media, like the AI generated “deep fake” videos of British prime minister Rishi…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
