Why dancers are better workers, according to research

By Michela Vecchi, Professor of Economics, Kingston University
Ian Marsh, Professor of Finance, City, University of London
Breakdancing in the break room might not seem like the best way to get ahead at work, but research shows recreational dance can actually improve productivity performance in the workplace.

It is well known that engaging in physical activity has many health benefits – from reducing the risk of diabetes, to lowering the risk of developing coronary heart diseases and dementia. The World Health Organization (WHO) has even linked the increasing incidence of noncommunicable diseases (those characterised by…The Conversation


