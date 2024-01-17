3D scanning: we recreated a sacred South African site in a way that captures its spirit
By Stephen Wessels, PhD candidate, University of Cape Town
Benjamin Schoville, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Jayne Wilkins, ARC DECRA Research Fellow, Griffith University
Sechaba Maape, Senior Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
One criticism of current 3D models of archaeological sites is that they are presented devoid of human traces and history.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 17, 2024