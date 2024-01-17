Gaza's oldest mosque, destroyed in an airstrike, was once a temple to Philistine and Roman gods, a Byzantine and Catholic church, and had engravings of Jewish ritual objects
By Stephennie Mulder, Associate Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, The University of Texas at Austin
Gaza’s Omari Mosque embodies the history of Gaza – as a site of frequent destruction, but also of renewal, writes a scholar of Islamic architecture and archaeology.
- Wednesday, January 17, 2024