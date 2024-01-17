Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Helium is an essential material for research and medical equipment, but it's nonrenewable and difficult to recycle

By Nicholas Fitzkee, Professor of Chemistry, Mississippi State University
The next time you pick up balloons for your big party, remember the helium gas in those balloons is destined for the stars. Helium is so light that it easily escapes Earth’s gravity, and all helium will eventually make its way into space. Like fossil fuels, helium is a limited resource.

Helium shortages have become an acute problem for many researchers. Since early 2022, a variety of factors have put pressure on the global helium market, including the potential sale of the U.S.’s publicly held helium reserves…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
