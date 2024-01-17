Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Submission to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on good practices and challenges to strengthen the fulfilment of the right to social security

By Human Rights Watch
The organisations signed below, which jointly advocate for the Right to Social Security, welcome the opportunity to provideinput regarding Human Rights Council Resolution 52/11 on the question of the realisation in all countries of economic, social and cultural rights, with a focus on the right to social security. This submission presents research on social security across 16 countries, conducted by the signing organisations from 2019 and 2023. Social security is a human right enshrined in Article 22 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 9 of the International Covenant on Economic,…


