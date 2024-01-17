A new year means new fitness goals. But options for people with disability are few and far between
By Leanne Hassett, Associate Professor in Physiotherapy, University of Sydney
Anne Tiedemann, Professor of Physical Activity and Health, University of Sydney
Cathie Sherrington, Professor, University of Sydney
People with disability gain many benefits from being physically active, from greater movement to improved mental health. But options for community-based physical activity are limited.
- Tuesday, January 16, 2024