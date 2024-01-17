Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU Deserves Credit for Helping to Protect Democracy in Guatemala

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bernardo Arévalo, Guatemala's incoming president, center, leads demonstrators during a protest at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, Guatemala, December 7, 2023. © 2023 Moises Castillo/AP Photo After much delay, Bernardo Arévalo and Karin Herrera were officially sworn in as Guatemala’s new president and vice president for a four-year term in the early hours of January 15. Civic mobilization and strong international pressure were key in ensuring they could take office. In August, Arévalo, an anti-corruption candidate and co-founder of Movimiento Semilla,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australians are concerned about AI. Is the federal government doing enough to mitigate risks?
~ An RSV vaccine has been approved for people over 60. But what about young children?
~ Saudi Government Uses European Football to Sportswash its Reputation
~ A Human Rights Economy is Key to Sustainable Development
~ The Socotri language straddling survival amidst the absence of technology
~ How rising sea levels will affect our coastal cities and towns
~ More than a pay dispute: what's really behind the Papua New Guinea riots
~ A new year means new fitness goals. But options for people with disability are few and far between
~ Why two largely white and tiny states still matter so much to the US presidential election
~ Up to 5 billion people to be hit by rainfall changes this century if CO₂ emissions are not curbed, research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter