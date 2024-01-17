Iowa was different this time – even if the outcome was as predicted
By Timothy Hagle, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Iowa
Stephen J. Farnsworth, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs and Director of the UMW Center for Leadership and Media Studies, University of Mary Washington
From the ‘static’ polls to Trump’s ‘dissing’ of voters, two political scientists look at the Iowa caucus and see more than just the fact that Trump won it, resoundingly.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 16, 2024