Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens to your liver when you quit alcohol

By Ashwin Dhanda, Associate Professor of Hepatology, University of Plymouth
According to Greek mythology, Zeus punished Prometheus for giving fire to humans. He chained Prometheus up and set an eagle to feast on his liver. Each night, the liver grew back and each day, the eagle returned for his feast. In reality, can a liver really grow back?

The liver is the largest internal organ in the human body. It is needed for hundreds of bodily processes, including breaking down toxins such as alcohol. As it is the first organ to “see” alcohol that has been drunk, it is not surprising that it is the most susceptible to alcohol’s effects. However, other organs, including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australians are concerned about AI. Is the federal government doing enough to mitigate risks?
~ An RSV vaccine has been approved for people over 60. But what about young children?
~ Saudi Government Uses European Football to Sportswash its Reputation
~ The EU Deserves Credit for Helping to Protect Democracy in Guatemala
~ A Human Rights Economy is Key to Sustainable Development
~ The Socotri language straddling survival amidst the absence of technology
~ How rising sea levels will affect our coastal cities and towns
~ More than a pay dispute: what's really behind the Papua New Guinea riots
~ A new year means new fitness goals. But options for people with disability are few and far between
~ Why two largely white and tiny states still matter so much to the US presidential election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter