Donald Trump's stroll to victory in Iowa was a foregone conclusion. This doesn't make it any less shocking
By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Liam Byrne, Honorary Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
The result confirms the vast majority of Republican voters are still infatuated with the former president, despite his legal troubles and how little campaigning he’s done thus far.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 15, 2024