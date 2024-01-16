Tolerance.ca
Annie Nightingale: DJ, author, presenter, mother. Raver extraordinaire.

By Sally Anne Gross, Reader in Music Business, University of Westminster
Annie Nightingale, who died on January 11, was a champion of what she called “underground music”. At the age of 83, she was BBC Radio 1’s longest serving DJ. She outlasted all the male counterparts from the 1970s and – unlike most of them – she never lost her touch or went out of fashion. She was also renowned for being the last person to leave any party.

The only other DJ comparable to Nightingale was her beloved co-pilot John Peel, whose untimely death in 2004 deeply affected her. Nightingale…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
