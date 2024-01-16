Tolerance.ca
Six ways inequality holds back climate action

By Emma Garnett, Researcher in the Health Behaviours Team, University of Oxford
Charlotte A. Kukowski, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Climate Change Mitigation, University of Cambridge
Are improvements to green technologies, like better batteries and more efficient solar panels, enough on their own to tackle climate change? Unfortunately not. Our behaviour and lifestyles must change too.

Rolling out the solutions to climate change (electric vehicles, solar power, heat pumps) will require confronting the enormous gulf in wealth and resources separating the richest and poorest people – both within countries and between them.

