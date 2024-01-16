Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Thinking of using an activity tracker to achieve your exercise goals? Here's where it can help – and where it probably won't

By Corneel Vandelanotte, Professorial Research Fellow: Physical Activity and Health, CQUniversity Australia
It’s that time of year when many people are getting started on their resolutions for the year ahead. Doing more physical activity is a popular and worthwhile goal.

If you’re hoping to be more active in 2024, perhaps you’ve invested in an activity tracker, or you’re considering buying one.

But what are the benefits of activity trackers? And will a basic tracker do the trick, or do you need a fancy one with lots of features? Let’s take a look.

Read more:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
