South Africa has made its genocide case against Israel in court. Here's what both sides said and what happens next

By Paul Taucher, Lecturer in History, Murdoch University
Dean Aszkielowicz, Senior Lecturer in History and Politics, Murdoch University
The International Court of Justice has heard arguments from each side of an extraordinary genocide case. What was said, and what happens now?The Conversation


