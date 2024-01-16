Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Music can ease the January blues – but the types of songs that work depend on your age and mindset

By Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
Music can significantly boost your mental health – delivering benefits similar to those provided by exercise or weight loss. It can also reduce feelings of anxiety and physiological measures of stress and, as neuropsychologist Daniel Levitin argues, even create the same “neurochemical cocktail” as other pleasurable activities, like orgasms or eating chocolate.

So what type of music should you turn…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
