Human Rights Observatory

20 years ago South Africa had 40 qualified astronomers – all white. How it’s opened space science and developed skills since then

By Patricia Ann Whitelock, Former director of SAAO and honorary professor at UCT, South African Astronomical Observatory
Daniel Cunnama, Science Engagement Astronomer, South African Astronomical Observatory
Rosalind Skelton, SALT Astronomer and Head of Research at the South African Astronomical Observatory, National Research Foundation
South African astronomy started an important journey two decades ago, when an initiative to attract and train future scientists in the field welcomed its first group of students under the National Astrophysics and Space Science Programme.

World class facilities have been established during this period, the most notable of which are the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) and the MeerKAT radio telescope,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
