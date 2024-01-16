Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana is behind the curve on climate change laws: expert suggests a way to get corporations on board

By Kikelomo Kila, Lecturer in Law, University of Huddersfield
Ghana has introduced some climate change policies and general environmental regulations but has yet to pass a Climate Change Act. This leaves the country without effective legal and regulatory instruments for addressing climate change. Climate change law expert Kikelomo Kila sets out her findings in a recent paper on why Ghana must not follow the “command and control” regulatory approach.

Why hasn’t Ghana introduced specific climate change legislation, and why is such legislation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In search of Australia's treasured koala
~ Lebanon: Gaddafi Son Wrongfully Held for 8 Years
~ Indonesia: Protect Newly Arrived Rohingya Refugees
~ Our 'food environments' affect what we eat. Here's how you can change yours to support healthier eating
~ Donald Trump's stroll to victory in Iowa was a foregone conclusion. This doesn't make it any less shocking
~ Netflix's You Are What You Eat uses a twin study. Here's why studying twins is so important for science
~ Climate change and nature loss are our biggest environmental problems - so why isn't the market tackling them together?
~ New Zealand can learn from South Africa, The Gambia and others when it comes to international accountability
~ Troubled year in store for the world’s children: UNICEF report
~ RSV, flu and COVID: demystifying the triple epidemic of respiratory viruses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS