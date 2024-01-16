Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Healthy food is hard to come by in Cape Town’s poorer areas: how community gardens can fix that

By Tinashe P. Kanosvamhira, Graduate, University of the Western Cape
In 1950, as part of the Group Areas Act, South Africa’s apartheid government banished people of colour to outlying areas, away from central business districts. The Cape Flats are one such area, sprawling to the east of central Cape Town.

Today the legacy of apartheid spatial planning endures. The area is home to several densely populated townships (low-income public housing estates) such as Khayelitsha, Gugulethu and Langa. In these communities, there’s limited infrastructure and few transport links to the city’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In search of Australia's treasured koala
~ Lebanon: Gaddafi Son Wrongfully Held for 8 Years
~ Indonesia: Protect Newly Arrived Rohingya Refugees
~ Our 'food environments' affect what we eat. Here's how you can change yours to support healthier eating
~ Donald Trump's stroll to victory in Iowa was a foregone conclusion. This doesn't make it any less shocking
~ Netflix's You Are What You Eat uses a twin study. Here's why studying twins is so important for science
~ Climate change and nature loss are our biggest environmental problems - so why isn't the market tackling them together?
~ New Zealand can learn from South Africa, The Gambia and others when it comes to international accountability
~ Troubled year in store for the world’s children: UNICEF report
~ RSV, flu and COVID: demystifying the triple epidemic of respiratory viruses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter