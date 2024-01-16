Following the Voice failure, Indigenous politicians are calling for the UN's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to be implemented. What is it and what would it mean?
By Kevin Bell, Adjunct professor, Monash University
Wayne Atkinson, Senior Yorta Yorta Elder and Fellow School of Social and Political Science, University of Melbourne., The University of Melbourne
In the aftermath of a disappointing Voice referendum, Indigenous politicians are looking to the United Nations Declaration for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as a potential way forward.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 14, 2024