Human Rights Observatory

Why First Nations 'ununiformed warriors' qualify for the Australian War Memorial

By Ray Kerkhove, Associate Professor (Adjunct), School of Education., University of Southern Queensland
Boe Skulthorpe-Spearim, Podcaster and cultural knowledge facilitator, Indigenous Knowledge
The Australian War memorial recently announced it will extend its exhibition to recognise the Frontier Wars, where Aboriginal resistance fighters fought in retaliation to massacres and other attacks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
