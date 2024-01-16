Antarctica is the only continent without a permanent human population, but it has inspired a wealth of imaginative literature
By Elizabeth Leane, Professor of Antarctic Studies, School of Humanities, College of Arts, Law and Education, University of Tasmania
When I was working on my book Antarctica in Fiction, friends and colleagues would joke about what an easy task I had taken on. How many writers would choose to set a novel in a continent with no permanent human population? Surely a dozen or so books would cover it.
To begin with, I too vastly underestimated the work involved. I quickly found that there are many hundreds of novels set in Antarctica, even if you limit the selection to those available in English.
- Sunday, January 14, 2024