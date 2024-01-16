60% of Africa's food is based on wheat, rice and maize – the continent's crop treasure trove is being neglected
By Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi, Professor of Climate Change, Food Systems and Health in the Centre on Climate Change and Planetary Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Just three plant species – wheat, maize and rice – account for 60% of all food eaten globally. A crop science expert argues that many of Africa’s 30,000 edible plants must be revived.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 14, 2024