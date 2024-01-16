Tolerance.ca
Canadian schools need to address digital sexual violence in their curricula and policies

By Christopher Dietzel, Postdoctoral fellow, the DIGS Lab, Concordia University
Alexa Dodge, Assistant Professor of Criminology, Saint Mary’s University
Kaitlynn Mendes, Canada Research Chair in Inequality and Gender, Western University
Nikita Kalwani, M.A. Student in School and Applied Child Psychology, Western University
Suzie Dunn, Assistant Professor, Law, Dalhousie University
Technology-facilitated sexual violence (TFSV) is on the rise among Canadian youth. In an international study that included Canada, over half of the young women and girls surveyed reported being sexually threatened and/or sexually harassed online. This kind of sexual violence can include online sexual harassment, extortion, receiving unsolicited explicit images and non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

