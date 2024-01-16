How to strengthen community resilience in a world plagued by crises
By Jennifer Brenton, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Erb Institute for Global Sustainable Enterprise, University of Michigan
Natalie Slawinski, Professor of Sustainability and Strategy, University of Victoria
As communities across the globe struggle with mounting social, ecological and economic crises, creating conditions for collaboration and connection in and across communities can build resilience.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 14, 2024