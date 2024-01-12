Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada is being hypocritical by failing to support South Africa's genocide case against Israel

By Heidi Matthews, Assistant Professor of Law, Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, Canada
Canada doesn’t support the case before the International Court of Justice that Israel is guilty of genocide in its war against Gaza. That’s contrary to its stance on other cases of genocide.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
