Human Rights Observatory

A 'giant' of Canadian politics: Ed Broadbent’s mixed legacy on social democracy and free trade

By Steven High, Professor of History, Centre for Oral History and Digital Storytelling (COHDS), Concordia University
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute, Ed Broadbent, has died at the age of 87. His political legacy is a mixed one.The Conversation


