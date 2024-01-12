Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sunak’s plan to overrule courts on Post Office scandal could set a dangerous precedent – but other options would mean stumping up cash

By Catherine Hobby, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of East London
It’s hard not to support the plan to right this miscarriage of justice but the government is setting a dangerous constitutional precedent in order to correct its own mistakes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
