Human Rights Observatory

BBC's The Traitors: how unconscious biases can impact who you think is guilty

By Daniel Walker, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Bradford
This article contains spoilers for the first five episodes of season two of The Traitors.

Subterfuge, betrayal, murder and money abound in the BBC hit series The Traitor’s, now in it’s second season. It’s no surprise that it has become a huge hit.

The basic premise of the show is that you have “the faithful” and “the traitors”. The game hinges on everyone presenting themselves as a faithful, but with the knowledge that there will be at least one traitor among them.

If the faithful manage to identify all traitors then they will share the £120,000 jackpot.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
