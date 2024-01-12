Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's legal team in the genocide case against Israel has won praise. Who are they?

By Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive, Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division, Human Sciences Research Council
South African justice minister Ronald Lamola led a top legal team to argue the country’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 11 December.

South Africa argues that Israel’s indiscriminate retaliatory bombing and siege of Gaza contravenes the Genocide Convention.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Four street drugs that could pose the biggest threat to UK public health in 2024
~ Sunak’s plan to overrule courts on Post Office scandal could set a dangerous precedent – but other options would mean stumping up cash
~ BBC's The Traitors: how unconscious biases can impact who you think is guilty
~ 'Gold' hydrogen: natural deposits are turning up all over the world – but how useful is it in our move away from fossil fuels?
~ An international body will need to oversee AI regulation, but we need to think carefully about what it looks like
~ Boeing needs to get real: the 737 Max should probably be scrapped
~ The Houthis: four things you will want to know about the Yemeni militia targeted by UK and US military strikes
~ US election: how a Trump victory could embolden Russia, China and Israel
~ Gaza ceasefire ‘more urgent than ever’ as conflict approaches 100-day mark
~ The spirited competition between Ghanaians and Nigerians continues to fuel greatness among its citizens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS