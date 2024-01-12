Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afcon: everything you need to know about a record year for Africa's biggest football event

By Chuka Onwumechili, Professor of Communications, Howard University
Africa’s biggest football festival – the men’s Africa Cup of Nations 2023 – is being hosted by Côte d'Ivoire in west Africa and will culminate in its final match on 11 February 2024.

More than ever before, the world will be watching the action at the 34th edition of the cup, given that some of football’s greatest athletes will be participating. Add to this the fact that the tournament takes place in the European winter and so it doesn’t face competition from any other major international tournaments except…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The spirited competition between Ghanaians and Nigerians continues to fuel greatness among its citizens
~ The US once withheld syphilis treatment from hundreds of Black men in the name of science. Newly public records are helping us understand how it could happen
~ What One Life gets wrong about Nicholas Winton and the Kindertransport story
~ Smersh: why Putin has reinstated Stalin's notorious and much-feared anti-spy unit
~ Why the world is turning away from the US dollar
~ Natalie Portman says method acting is a 'luxury women can't afford' – but my research shows how it can empower them
~ Not all carbon-capture projects pay off for the climate – we mapped the pros and cons of each and found clear winners and losers
~ Laundry is a top source of microplastic pollution – here's how to clean your clothes more sustainably
~ Biden, like Trump, sidesteps Congress to get things done
~ I wrote a play for children about integrating the arts into STEM fields − here's what I learned about encouraging creative, interdisciplinary thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter