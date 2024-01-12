Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Man jailed for three months for wearing ‘seditious’ shirt with protest slogan at Hong Kong airport

By Hong Kong Free Press
A Hong Kong man was arrested near a boarding gate at the HK International Airport last November after he was seen wearing a t-shirt with a protest slogan printed on it.


© Global Voices -
