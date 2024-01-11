Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Napoleon the lawmaker: What Ridley Scott's film leaves out

By Kelly Summers, Assistant Professor of History, Department of Humanities, MacEwan University
Ridley Scott’s biopic Napoleon veers from battlefield to boudoir, portraying Bonaparte as a caricature of masculine excess.

Such sensationalism might sell, but critics maintain it comes at the cost of narrative…





