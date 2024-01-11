Tolerance.ca
When can we stop worrying about rising prices? The latest inflation report offers no easy answers

By D. Brian Blank, Associate Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Brandy Hadley, Associate Professor of Finance and the David A. Thompson Distinguished Scholar of Applied Investments, Appalachian State University
Tired of thinking about inflation’s impact on your wallet? You’re not alone. But like it or not, higher prices continue to be an economic and – with the presidential race – a political issue as we enter the early months of 2024.

The Conversation asked two financial economists, D. Brian Blank at Mississippi State University and Appalachian State University’s Brandy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
