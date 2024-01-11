Tolerance.ca
A prefab building revolution can help resolve both the climate and housing crises

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Parisa Ziaesaeidi, Associate Lecturer in Architecture, Western Sydney University
The world faces an increasing shortage of housing and an escalating climate emergency. These urgent global issues call for quick action and innovative solutions.

The numbers show us how stark things are. Construction activities and building operations produce more than 40% of the carbon emissions driving global warming.


