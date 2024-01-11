Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A short history of the Australian Open – from a Perth Zoo sideshow to economic juggernaut

By Hunter Fujak, Lecturer in Sport Management, Deakin University
From relatively humble beginnings, the Australian Open has emerged as a centrepiece in both the global tennis and Australian sporting calendar. With the 2024 tournament approaching, the event is now a centurion – it’s been 101 years since it became a designated grand slam, and 119 years since the very first edition.

While the Australian Open is now firmly known as a Melbourne event, the tournament used to rotate across Australasia until 1972. Between 1905 and 1971, it was most often hosted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Creuza Oliveira: The first domestic worker celebrated with the honorary doctorate in Brazil
~ Sara M. Saleh's memorable tales of exile, prejudice and resistance reflect the Palestinian experience
~ A prefab building revolution can help resolve both the climate and housing crises
~ What is ‘parent training’ for families of children with ADHD?
~ Canada should support South Africa's genocide case against Israel
~ Post Office scandal: what the lack of action tells you about Britain's polarised politics
~ South Africa's new intelligence bill is meant to stem abuses – what's good and bad about it
~ Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea: success rests on good relations with its neighbours
~ Climate disclosures: corporations underprepared for tighter new standards, study of 100 companies reveals
~ US election: third party candidates can tip the balance in a tight race – here's why Robert F Kennedy Jr matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter