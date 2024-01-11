Tolerance.ca
US election: third party candidates can tip the balance in a tight race – here's why Robert F Kennedy Jr matters

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
US politics will start with a bang in January 2024. The long-awaited Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries promise to provide early clarity on a likely Donald Trump v Joe Biden rematch for the presidential election this year. But beneath the hoopla of the first-tier White House candidacies will be another race – the sprint to get on the ballot for those not running as Republicans or Democrats.

Independents


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
