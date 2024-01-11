Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Chokehold on Dissent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women walk on the streets of Tehran as Iran’s “morality police” resume hijab patrols, July 18, 2023. © 2023 Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities show no signs of ending their brutal repression of peaceful dissent across the country one year after nationwide protests that erupted after the death in morality police custody of Mahsa Jina Amini in September 2022, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2024. The authorities have also consolidated their efforts to increase punitive measures against women who defy compulsory…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Post Office scandal: what the lack of action tells you about Britain's polarised politics
~ South Africa's new intelligence bill is meant to stem abuses – what's good and bad about it
~ Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea: success rests on good relations with its neighbours
~ Climate disclosures: corporations underprepared for tighter new standards, study of 100 companies reveals
~ US election: third party candidates can tip the balance in a tight race – here's why Robert F Kennedy Jr matters
~ Long COVID: damaged mitochondria in muscles might be linked to some of the symptoms
~ Redundancies have unintended consequences for all employees, even those who keep their jobs
~ The animal sounds in most nature documentaries are made by humans – here's how they do it and why it matters
~ Hedd Wyn: how the life of one of Wales' most promising poets was cut short by the first world war
~ What Fargo season five gets right about toxic masculinity and domestic violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter