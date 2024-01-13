Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: New President Should Embrace Rights Reforms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu speaks at COP28 UN Climate Summit, December 1, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.  © AP Photo/Rafiq 2023 (Bangkok) – The Maldives government increasingly violated the rights to freedom of expression and assembly ahead of the September 2023 presidential elections, with the security forces using excessive force against protesters and journalists covering demonstrations, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2024. Mohamed Muizzu won the presidential election after a runoff on September 30, and promptly secured the release…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesian court acquits two activists over charges of defaming government minister
~ What enforcement power does the International Court of Justice have in South Africa's genocide case against Israel?
~ Red Sea crisis: expert unpacks Houthi attacks and other security threats
~ Global deaths from fungal disease have doubled in a decade – new study
~ Myanmar Filmmaker Sentenced to Life in Prison
~ A 'giant' of Canadian politics: Ed Broadbent’s mixed legacy on social democracy and free trade
~ What delays to the Artemis II and III missions mean for Canada
~ When it comes to FOMO, in Trinidad & Tobago the struggle is real
~ Wayne LaPierre leaves a financial mess behind at the NRA − on top of the legal one that landed him in court
~ US-UK airstrikes risk strengthening Houthi rebels' position in Yemen and the region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter