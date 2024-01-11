Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Authoritarian Drift Erodes Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants hold placards reading "Black Lives Matter", left in French, during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, on July 7, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo (Tunis) – Tunisia experienced further regression in terms of human rights and the rule of law during 2023 in the absence of genuine checks and balances on President Kais Saied’s power, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2024. The government has taken new steps to muzzle free speech, prosecute dissent, and crack down on migrants and asylum seekers. “Over the past year, President Saied jailed dozens of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Post Office scandal: what the lack of action tells you about Britain's polarised politics
~ South Africa's new intelligence bill is meant to stem abuses – what's good and bad about it
~ Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea: success rests on good relations with its neighbours
~ Climate disclosures: corporations underprepared for tighter new standards, study of 100 companies reveals
~ US election: third party candidates can tip the balance in a tight race – here's why Robert F Kennedy Jr matters
~ Long COVID: damaged mitochondria in muscles might be linked to some of the symptoms
~ Redundancies have unintended consequences for all employees, even those who keep their jobs
~ The animal sounds in most nature documentaries are made by humans – here's how they do it and why it matters
~ Hedd Wyn: how the life of one of Wales' most promising poets was cut short by the first world war
~ What Fargo season five gets right about toxic masculinity and domestic violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter